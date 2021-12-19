Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.13 Million Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.