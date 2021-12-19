Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 468,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vale by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,537,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,768,628,000 after buying an additional 2,437,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,048,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,227,000 after buying an additional 3,079,763 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after buying an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after buying an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $14.00 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

VALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

