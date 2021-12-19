Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of STAG Industrial worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 115.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.