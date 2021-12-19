Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,641,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 619,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 389,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.0839 dividend. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

