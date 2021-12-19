Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 66,699 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,699 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Macerich by 23.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 500,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 95,731 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Macerich by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Macerich by 17.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

MAC stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.96.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.