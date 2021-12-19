Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 5,480 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $77,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 638,236 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 275,702 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 173,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

