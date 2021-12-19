Strs Ohio Sells 2,600 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SPX FLOW by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $52.30 and a one year high of $88.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.54.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

