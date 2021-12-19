Strs Ohio Purchases 1,200 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Brady by 54.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 18,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 16.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 14.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRC opened at $52.58 on Friday. Brady Co. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.04 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

