Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Strs Ohio raised its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of UMH Properties worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Wedbush started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Aegis raised their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.92%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

