Strs Ohio Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $23.95 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

