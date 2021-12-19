Strs Ohio Has $1.37 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.54.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $262.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.17 and its 200-day moving average is $189.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.22 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

