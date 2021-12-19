Strs Ohio Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,182 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,092. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shutterstock stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

