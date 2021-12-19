Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $59.10 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

