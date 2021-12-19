Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Down 4.1%

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $14.41. Approximately 11,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 589,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SDIG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). On average, research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

