Strong Tower Advisory Services Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,591 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000. Louisiana-Pacific comprises 2.6% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

NYSE LPX opened at $74.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.39. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.10%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.