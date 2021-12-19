Strong Tower Advisory Services Makes New $947,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.9% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Motco increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 18,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.15.

NYSE ROP opened at $475.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.23 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $478.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

