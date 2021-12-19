Strong Tower Advisory Services Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. Iridium Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services owned about 0.05% of Iridium Communications as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 56,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.