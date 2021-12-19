Strong Tower Advisory Services Invests $507,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $123,002,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.74. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.