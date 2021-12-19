Strong Tower Advisory Services Acquires Shares of 4,133 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 71.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 51.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

NYSE PH opened at $302.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

