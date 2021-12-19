Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 378 ($5.00).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.02) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.08) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.76) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

In other Strix Group news, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland acquired 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.70 ($33,035.15). Also, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.29), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,724,461.48).

Shares of LON:KETL remained flat at $GBX 283 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 678,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,033. Strix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 213 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.15). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 302.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 323.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £584.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

