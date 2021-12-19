Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $219.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.93. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $189.60 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

