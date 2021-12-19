Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 2.4% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.6% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 72,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Waste Management by 157.0% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

