Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 2,494 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $56.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49.

