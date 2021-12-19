Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

SEOAY has been the subject of several research reports. Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company.

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

