StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded to Market Perform at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.64.

StoneCo stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

