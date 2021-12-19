StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Downgraded to Market Perform at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of StoneCo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.64.
StoneCo stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
