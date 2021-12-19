Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,200 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 542,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,317.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLFF. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 51 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stillfront Group AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$5.17 on Friday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

