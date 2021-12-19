Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,496 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64,524 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 968,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,888,000 after acquiring an additional 46,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.75. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $836.73 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

