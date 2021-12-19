Stephens Inc. AR Sells 275 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 251,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $76.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.91. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 213,404 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,189 in the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

