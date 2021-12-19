Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 7,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.08.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.90. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.27 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.