Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $347.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.75. Deere & Company has a one year low of $262.85 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

