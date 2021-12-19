Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $357.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $214.41 and a one year high of $524.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.52.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

