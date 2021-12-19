Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of Blackbaud worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.76. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7,868.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099 shares of company stock worth $2,007,004 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

