Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Stellantis by 39.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Stellantis by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STLA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

