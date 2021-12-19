State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after buying an additional 516,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after purchasing an additional 564,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,653,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $895,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.