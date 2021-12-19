State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,952 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $12,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,103 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,970,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 457,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 289.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 589,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,304,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

RCL opened at $72.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.64. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

