State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $11,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,531.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $201.78 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.74 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 258.70 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,236 shares of company stock valued at $26,174,284 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

