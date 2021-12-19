State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Waters were worth $12,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $348.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $242.77 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

