State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 454 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $175.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.91. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on TTWO shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.95.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

