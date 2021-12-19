State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

THG stock opened at $127.91 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

