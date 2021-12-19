State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 893,400 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FOX by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,158,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,167,000 after buying an additional 1,778,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,494,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,217,000 after purchasing an additional 139,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.19.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

FOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.