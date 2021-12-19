State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacob Vogel sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $168,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,967 shares of company stock worth $4,403,421. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PII opened at $102.97 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.42 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.22 and its 200-day moving average is $124.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.80.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.