State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $158.90 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.