State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 43,363 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BYD opened at $60.07 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

