State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 71,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 328,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,864 shares of company stock worth $24,127,649 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.