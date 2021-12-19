Stakenet (XSN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $113,503.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. Stakenet has a market cap of $17.85 million and $113,503.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stakenet has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00278232 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00009689 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00008483 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000709 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00151137 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013691 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 126,360,551 coins and its circulating supply is 122,821,513 coins. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

