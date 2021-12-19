Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Trading 15.6% Higher

Stagecoach Group plc (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)’s share price traded up 15.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stagecoach Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

