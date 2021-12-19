STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $44.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.93.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.08%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. TNF LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 57.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 209,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
