STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $44.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $45.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $437,000. TNF LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 57.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 576,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 209,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after acquiring an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

