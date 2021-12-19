Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Holdings Lifted by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 10.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,603,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 17.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Square by 51.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total transaction of $1,587,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.43 and its 200-day moving average is $240.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.79.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.