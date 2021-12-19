Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.11. Square reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.79.

Shares of Square stock opened at $167.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.29. Square has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

