SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Up 7.1%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.74 and last traded at $71.97. 1,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 299,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.

SWTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.74.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $2,246,340.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610. 30.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 645,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,952,000 after purchasing an additional 331,862 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 678.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 353,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 308,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after buying an additional 271,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,897,000 after buying an additional 216,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,007,000 after buying an additional 212,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

